News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Blocking roads, disrupting traffic will not be tolerated
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Commissioner of Police (ag) Clifton Hicken
Commissioner of Police (ag) Clifton Hicken

–Top Cop Hicken warns

COMMISSIONER of Police (ag) Clifton Hicken is appealing to members of the public to desist from unlawful acts, such as blocking roads, burning tyres and disrupting traffic flow while simultaneously intimidating and robbing commuters and the travelling public.

The Commissioners’ appeal came in the wake of two recent incidents – one at Buxton, East Coast Demerara, on Wednesday, February 1, and the other Sunday, February 5 at Hopetown, West Coast Berbice.

The two incidents saw persons burning tyres and other debris and setting vehicles alight as they resorted to blocking the roadways and preventing the smooth flow of traffic.

Commissioner Hicken made it clear that this type of behaviour is unlawful and will not be tolerated. He said those held accountable would face the full brunt of the law, and there would be a zero-tolerance approach from the Guyana Police Force to ensure that law and order are maintained throughout the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.