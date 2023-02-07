Blocking roads, disrupting traffic will not be tolerated

–Top Cop Hicken warns

COMMISSIONER of Police (ag) Clifton Hicken is appealing to members of the public to desist from unlawful acts, such as blocking roads, burning tyres and disrupting traffic flow while simultaneously intimidating and robbing commuters and the travelling public.

The Commissioners’ appeal came in the wake of two recent incidents – one at Buxton, East Coast Demerara, on Wednesday, February 1, and the other Sunday, February 5 at Hopetown, West Coast Berbice.

The two incidents saw persons burning tyres and other debris and setting vehicles alight as they resorted to blocking the roadways and preventing the smooth flow of traffic.

Commissioner Hicken made it clear that this type of behaviour is unlawful and will not be tolerated. He said those held accountable would face the full brunt of the law, and there would be a zero-tolerance approach from the Guyana Police Force to ensure that law and order are maintained throughout the country.