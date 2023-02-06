Tiger Rentals under-13 football

EBFA and West Demerara continue intra-association action

THE East Bank Football Association (EBFA) had two matches scheduled Saturday last, in its intra-association leg of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF)/Tiger Rentals under-13 tournament. Play continued at the National Training Centre (NTC) at Providence where Herstelling Raiders gained a walkover win from Agricola Red Triangle who failed to show.

In the match that was played, the highflying Swan continued their purple patch with an important 2-1 victory against Friendship Allstars. Swan’s goals came off the boots of Shameer Daniels and Kevin De Goias while Friendship’s lone goal was scored by Brandon Goocharran.

Meanwhile, the West Demerara Football Association (WDFA) had matchday two of their intra-association tournament at the West Demerara Secondary School ground on Saturday where two comprehensive 13-0 victories were recorded. First Eagles FC made light work of Belle West before Pouderoyen also registered a similar 13-0 triumph over Belle West

The inter-ATC/club competition resumes this Saturday at the NTC with four matches, beginning at 10:30hrs. Those fixtures are West Berbice versus East Coast in the opener, followed by East Berbice matching skills with Bartica in the second clash. The other two matchups will see Upper Demerara being pitted with East Bank in the third match while the fourth and final game, which kicks off at 12:00hrs, will see West Demerara and Georgetown locked in battle.

Tiger Rentals Guyana has invested $10M for this first nationwide developmental under-13 football tournament.