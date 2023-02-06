News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Tiger Rentals under-13 football
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Swan's goal scorers Shameer Daniels and Kevin De Goias (right)
Swan's goal scorers Shameer Daniels and Kevin De Goias (right)

EBFA and West Demerara continue intra-association action

THE East Bank Football Association (EBFA) had two matches scheduled Saturday last, in its intra-association leg of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF)/Tiger Rentals under-13 tournament. Play continued at the National Training Centre (NTC) at Providence where Herstelling Raiders gained a walkover win from Agricola Red Triangle who failed to show.

In the match that was played, the highflying Swan continued their purple patch with an important 2-1 victory against Friendship Allstars. Swan’s goals came off the boots of Shameer Daniels and Kevin De Goias while Friendship’s lone goal was scored by Brandon Goocharran.

Meanwhile, the West Demerara Football Association (WDFA) had matchday two of their intra-association tournament at the West Demerara Secondary School ground on Saturday where two comprehensive 13-0 victories were recorded. First Eagles FC made light work of Belle West before Pouderoyen also registered a similar 13-0 triumph over Belle West

The inter-ATC/club competition resumes this Saturday at the NTC with four matches, beginning at 10:30hrs. Those fixtures are West Berbice versus East Coast in the opener, followed by East Berbice matching skills with Bartica in the second clash. The other two matchups will see Upper Demerara being pitted with East Bank in the third match while the fourth and final game, which kicks off at 12:00hrs, will see West Demerara and Georgetown locked in battle.

Tiger Rentals Guyana has invested $10M for this first nationwide developmental under-13 football tournament.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.