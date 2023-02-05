‘Sheriff’ aims to provide security, medical services in all 10 regions

-invests in US$1.9M helicopter

SHERIFF Security and Medical Services continues to capitalise and expand its investments in Guyana’s economy with the purchase of the first of its kind Bell 505 Chopper at a cost of US$1.9 million.

Proprietor, Ameir Ahmad, said the chopper was purchased from the Bell Helicopter Factory in Texas, United States of America.

During an interview with the Sunday Chronicle, Ahmad explained that the idea of getting a chopper has been “a long time in the making.” According to him, he takes pride in knowing that it is the “first private helicopter license that has been given and fully approved by both Bell and now the Government of Guyana.”

He said the Bell 505 Chopper will be to shuttle company officials from the city of Georgetown to the new investment site in Berbice. Taking into consideration the traffic situation across the country, Ahmad said it will help tremendously since he will be able to visit the locations in a timely manner.

“This goes to show the rate at which Guyana is developing; companies like ours can invest in brand new aircraft, machinery, and equipment knowing that we are investing in an economy that will benefit us all as Guyanese and it is an exciting time for us all.

“I am happy that we are contributing to Guyana’s economy through our security services, our medical facilities and our other investments,” the businessman said.

The Sheriff Group of Companies has made a commitment to invest over US$75 million in Palmyra, Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

The massive investment is inclusive of a 150-room Sheriff General Hospital, which will be a specialty hospital that will be performing heart surgeries, eye surgeries and cancer treatment, among other medical procedures. The procedures that will be done at the new hospital will also complement those at the other hospitals.

Ahmad had noted that the company realised that private institutions in Berbice are limited and so, the aim is now to revolutionise the Berbice region.

Meanwhile, Sanjiv Birsen, representative of Tropical Aviation Distributors – based in Miami – told this newspaper that the company is the only authorised distributor for the Bell helicopter, Textron Aviation Systems and Thrush agricultural aircraft in Guyana.

“We have been working in Guyana for almost 40 years now and over the past six months, we have been working with Sheriff to put together a Bell 505 package that will be safe, secure and effective for the purpose of moving to and from his destination.

“It will be the first in the country and it will contribute to Guyana’s medical field growing even further, as well as helping the Sheriff Firm grow even more from where they are right now.”

But what makes the Bell 505 Chopper unique among the others?

“Right now, the Bell 505 is our newest platform out there and it is the most technologically advanced single-light helicopter that’s out there. It comes with a full glass cockpit, a G1000 cockpit, turban power and the latest and greatest aviation that we have.

“The other great thing about the aircraft is, it’s very economical to operate, has a low cost, but still has high safety measures.”

The first of its kind, the Bell 505, is set to arrive in Guyana within the next 60 days.

Meanwhile, Ahmad explained that Sheriff Security and Medical Services aims to provide security and medical facilities in every region of Guyana in the very near future.

“Sheriff Security and our medical facilities have tremendous growth and it’s simply because we do the right thing. That is, we train our staff, we pay them well and we ensured that their NIS and benefits are met. We are going to grow. What I can tell you right now is that by April, we will provide security countrywide, from Region One to Region 10.”