Perpetrators of violence, theft during Buxton protest must face the law
Protest

–PSC says

THE Private Sector Commission (PSC) has strongly denounced the violent protests which followed an intelligence-led operation involving the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) in the vicinity of Buxton, East Coast Demerara, on Wednesday.

“This is not the first time that there has been an outbreak of violence on the East Coast of Demerara involving the robbing and beating of innocent people, aimed at the deliberate destruction of personal, public, and private property and assets, and the disruption of public transportation,” the PSC said.

The commission added: “Once again, there has been a complete breakdown of law and order which, in the view of the private sector, has been allowed to continue for much too long before being brought under control by law enforcement and with the police seen to be standing by and doing nothing.”

The Commission said it looks forward to and expects that the perpetrators will be immediately apprehended and brought to justice. The PSC related it will be requesting a meeting with the Minister of Home Affairs on this matter.

