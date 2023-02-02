Religious organisations key in nation-building, Prime Minister Phillips says

PRIME Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips said that interfaith dialogue creates a platform for cohesiveness and forms the foundation for positive social and cultural development.

The Prime Minister, who spoke at the official launch of the United Nations Interfaith Harmony Week 2023 (Guyana) on Wednesday at the National Cultural Centre, emphasised the critical role that religious organisations play in nation-building.

He said religion plays a vital role in faith and guided structure, and that mutual understanding and inter-religious dialogue constitute important dimensions of a culture of peace.

“Peace and harmony ultimately promote prosperity, a commitment that our government has also made to the People of Guyana. So, we recognise the need to ensure that all stakeholders are included, so that we can receive their contributions on how to continue to build a harmonious nation,” the Prime Minister noted.

The senior government official reiterated the Government’s commitment to inclusion and its vision of One Guyana.

"So, we recognise the need to ensure that all stakeholders are included, so that we can receive their contributions on how to continue to build a harmonious nation; our Government is guided by the vision of ONE GUYANA, as set out by His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali. This vision speaks of peace and harmony among our people, which are necessary for our existence," Prime Minister Phillips added.

Harmony Week, he added, is a welcomed and timely occasion as it aligns perfectly with the Government’s vision for its people.

“We have committed to ensuring that there is no discrimination based on race, religion, gender or sexual orientation in our society. We have committed to fostering diversity and inclusiveness by sensitising our people about their importance.”

The World Interfaith Harmony Week 2023, organised by the Inter Religious Organisation of Guyana (IROG), is being held under the theme: “love of God and love of the neighbour”.