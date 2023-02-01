Letitia Wright: Woman of Substance

IT is not often that Guyana is host to persons who are esteemed international celebrities, especially when such individuals have Guyanese roots, as in the case of British-Guyanese blockbuster actress, Letitia Wright, who is best known for her role in Marvel’s Black Panther.

The actress, who is currently on a visit to Guyana after migrating roughly two decades ago, has been making quite an impression on the minds of the Guyanese people, with the engagements she is having with a broad cross-section of the Guyanese community.

During brief remarks to parliamentarians at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, she urged Members of Parliament to work together for the betterment and empowerment of all Guyanese.

Apart from her several other engagements with senior government officials, including President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and First Lady Arya Ali, she visited a number of historic sites and other places of interest, including the majestic Kaieteur Falls.

The fact that Ms. Wright was afforded the opportunity to address the country’s highest legislative branch speaks to the high regard in which she is being held by the current administration.

In her address to lawmakers, she said: “I just want to encourage you as you all come to make decisions for your country. I encourage you from both parties; I encourage peace and love. I am proud of you both, and everybody that is working together for the betterment and empowerment of our country.”

These are indeed encouraging words, and could not come at a better time, when the country is on the cusp of massive growth and transformation.

Indeed, such sentiments are fully in congruence with the One Guyana vision, as articulated by President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, and which has gained resonance with a significant mass of the Guyanese people right across the ethnic and political spectrum.

It will be recalled that an invitation was extended by President Ali to the actress to visit Guyana in 2022 following her successful roles in the movie, Black Panther, and its sequel, Wakanda Forever.

But it was the simplicity and warmth that she exuded during her visit to the country of her birth that endeared her to the Guyanese people.

Born in Georgetown, she left the country for England when she was eight years old. While there, she subsequently made her acting debut in several television programmes, including Top Boy, Coming Up, Chasing Shadows, Humans, Doctor Who, and Black Mirror.

As someone with deep Guyanese roots, Ms. Wright has demonstrated that it is easier to take her out of her country than to take the country out of her.

Not surprisingly, she has indicated an interest in supporting local talent, including students from the Guyana National School of Theatre Arts and Drama, and others in the entertainment industry, and to use her platform to highlight Guyanese talent globally.

She has also shown an interest in supporting the work of the Iwokrama International Centre for Rainforest Conservation and Development.

Ms. Wright has, undoubtedly, become a role model for young people, not only in Guyana but throughout the world. Despite her fame and international acclaim, she has remained humble. In her own words:

“If anyone looks at me, I’m really just really humble. I come from a humble background, and I just got an opportunity, and always try to use my talent for good. I just hope that no matter how old you are, you just continue to reach for your dreams.”

Humility, it has to be said, is a true sign of greatness, and Ms. Wright has not been found wanting in this regard.

The whole of Guyana is proud of her achievements. She has certainly brought glory not only to herself and her country, but also to the millions of others whose lives she would have influenced by virtue of her extraordinary talent and her compassion. She has, indeed, shown that she is a woman of substance.