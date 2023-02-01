Day one of CWI 2023 West Indies Championship..

Walcott hits unbeaten 87 as Windwards Volcanoes bowled out for 243

TEVYN Walcott scored an unbeaten 87 while Bryan Charles and Terrance Hinds took four wickets each as the Windward Islands Volcanoes and the Trinidad & Tobago Red Force played out an even first day of the opening CWI 2023 West Indies Championship fixture at the St. George’s Stadium in Grenada.

The Red Force won the toss and chose to bowl first on a sunny first day. Their decision was rewarded early as Terrance Hinds removed former West Indies Under-19 Captain Kimani Melius for just four in the third over.

Hinds got his second victim just two overs later, removing Kavem Hodge caught behind for a duck.

Captain Alick Athanaze then joined Jerlani Robinson at the crease and the pair put on 28 runs before Robinson was dismissed by Tion Webster for a patient 14 off 40 balls.

This brought the experienced Sunil Ambris to the crease and he and Athanaze put on 54 for the fourth wicket before Athanaze was dismissed just after lunch for 40.

Barbadian all-rounder Justin Greaves was next in but went quickly for five to leave the Volcanoes reeling at 113-5, bringing Walcott to the middle to join Ambris.

Ambris, who has played six Tests and 16 ODIs for the West Indies, reached 55, his 15th First-class fifty, before falling at the hands of Hinds to leave the Windwards 130-6.

Walcott and Ryan John then combined to fight off the Red Force bowling, putting on 98 for the seventh wicket before their resistance was ended when John was dismissed caught behind off the bowling of Bryan Charles for 36.

The score quickly became 229-8 when Charles dismissed Kenneth Dember for a duck, taking his 100th First-class wicket.

Walcott provided some late hitting before Preston McSween and Darius Martin were both dismissed without troubling the scorers.

In the end, the Volcanoes were bowled out for 243 with Walcott finishing not out on 87, his third first-class fifty and highest score.

Bryan Charles led the way with the ball, taking 4-46 from 17.1 overs while Terrance Hinds took 4-72 off 13 overs.

With Red Force debutant Vikash Mohan unable to open due to injury, Khary Pierre joined regular opener Jeremy Solozano at the top of the order.

The move didn’t work as pacer Darius Martin dismissed Pierre for a duck in the second over.

Captain Darren Bravo and Solozano ensured that the Red Force went into the end of the day with no further wickets lost, ending 50-1 off 21 overs, trailing by 193 runs.

Scores: Windward Islands Volcanoes: 243 all out in 63.1 overs (Tevyn Walcott 87*, Sunil Ambris 55, Terrance Hinds 4-72, Bryan Charles 4-46) Trinidad & Tobago Red Force: 50-1 (Darren Bravo 32*, Jeremy Solozano 18*),. (Sportsmax)