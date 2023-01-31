Gordon Rohlehr, a mountain of a man, has passed

Dear Editor,

GORDON Rohlehr has died, I read in the papers, but thought immediately there was some mistake, because the Professor was a mountain of a man, always dominant, and always visible in the Caribbean cultural landscape.

So many books and articles and lectures well over 50 years, on calypso, orality, poetry, fiction, drama, history, among many others.

Other more qualified cultural and literary historians will write about the range and depth of his scholarship, but I always remember him (a meeting in Trinidad, over curry and dhal puri, in the 1990s— four of us) as a Guyanese with cricket in his blood.

As the conversation about literature flowed, he would, on a couple of occasions bowl an invisible ball, his hand curled around it, his arm circling, rising and falling.

For no reason, just a spontaneous reaction, as if our conversation was exciting play. How deeply will his death be mourned!

Yours truly,

Professor David Dabydeen