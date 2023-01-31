News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers

Gordon Rohlehr, a mountain of a man, has passed
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp

Dear Editor,
GORDON Rohlehr has died, I read in the papers, but thought immediately there was some mistake, because the Professor was a mountain of a man, always dominant, and always visible in the Caribbean cultural landscape.

So many books and articles and lectures well over 50 years, on calypso, orality, poetry, fiction, drama, history, among many others.

Other more qualified cultural and literary historians will write about the range and depth of his scholarship, but I always remember him (a meeting in Trinidad, over curry and dhal puri, in the 1990s— four of us) as a Guyanese with cricket in his blood.

As the conversation about literature flowed, he would, on a couple of occasions bowl an invisible ball, his hand curled around it, his arm circling, rising and falling.
For no reason, just a spontaneous reaction, as if our conversation was exciting play. How deeply will his death be mourned!

Yours truly,
Professor David Dabydeen

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.