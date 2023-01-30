Venezuelan nabbed with marijuana at Tuschen

ADRIAN Meddia, 29, a Venezuelan national and labourer was, on Saturday, arrested with 1053.6 grammes (or about 2.3 pounds) of cannabis at Tushen, East Bank Essequibo, Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara).

According to a statement from Police Headquarters, around 23:15 hours on Saturday, officers from Regional Division #3, observed Meddia standing and holding a bulky black haversack at Tushen.

One of the officers reportedly told the suspect he would like to conduct a search on his person for anything illegal and Meddia agreed.

Two bulky parcels wrapped in scotch tape and containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis were found in the haversack. As such, Meddia was arrested and escorted to the Leonora Police Station.

The marijuana was weighed and amounted to 1053.6 grammes. Investigations are ongoing.