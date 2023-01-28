IKO’s Academy of Guyana exhilarated at the ‘considerable investment’ being made in sport by the government

The International Karate Organization’s (IKO) Academy of Guyana has indicated its considerable appreciation with the $4.3 billion dollars that has been plugged into the development of sport for this year by the Government of Guyana when the $781.9 billion National Budget was presented on Monday last.

Chairman and Chief Instructor of IKO Academy of Guyana, 7th Dan Shihan Jeffrey Wong said that he wanted to hail the visionary leadership of the President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and the Minister of Culture Youth and Sport for their unparalleled and dependable investment in the development of sports and the young people of this country.

He stated that, “Investment in this area is an investment for the future of all of the people of this country, but more particularly for our youth who can be depended on to realize the President’s vision for a “One Guyana.” Wong opined that Culture, Youth and Sport are critical vehicles to foster social cohesion and asked that the youths of Guyana seize every opportunity that this expenditure will present to them in terms of improved facilities and better training capabilities.

It is the view of the very experienced Karateka and Instructor that this very significant and direct injection of much-needed financial and other resources shall see the continued development of sports in Guyana, and vast improvement of the athletes, coaches, and the sports fraternity in general.

Shihan Wong stated that his organization has as part of their short and long-term plans to spread the martial art of Karate-do throughout the length and breadth of Guyana, and getting their very skillful and experienced karate champions into maintaining their elite status and positions and to performing even better on the world stage as they represent their country this year.

He said that the IKO Karate Academy of Guyana, which provides the highest quality martial arts instruction in Guyana at a very affordable rate, with an emphasis on developing leadership qualities in the students through the teachings of Shotokan Karate, is committed to doing its part in the actualization of the Guyana dreams and aspirations for sports development and to the development of our country into a regional and international sports hub.