Works moving apace for new Corriverton recreational park

WORKS are moving apace at the new recreational park that is being constructed at Corriverton, Region Six (East Berbice- Corentyne), according to a release from the Office of the First Lady.

That park is one of two such facilities being developed in Berbice; the other park is being constructed in New Amsterdam. Both projects are being developed under First Lady Mrs. Arya Ali’s National Beautification Project.

The National Beautification Project aims to promote scenic revitalisation and provide safe recreational spaces for families.