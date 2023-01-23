GVF continues training sessions at Gymnasium

-Nedd, Flores to share GVF presidency following AGM

THE Guyana Volleyball Federation (GVF) ran another training session yesterday at the National Gymnasium, as they usher in another term by President Levi Nedd following his recent re-election, alongside John Flores.

The GVF hosted its Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the National Aquatic Centre this past weekend, seeing Nedd returning to the head of the Federation for a one-year stint.

Nedd, along with long-serving Volleyball executive Flores were both nominated as president of the federation. The votes were cast and in the end, proved to be a stalemate, after both parties ended in a total of nine votes after two rounds of voting.

The two nominees then came to the conclusion that the presidency would be jointly shared. The GVF presidential tenure lasts for two years, meaning that Nedd will serve for one year while the last would see Flores completing the two-year tenure as federation head.

Meanwhile, both male and female senior players conducted their ongoing sessions under the watchful eye of Nedd, who was pleased with the progress of his group.

The session which included spike-training, serving, setting and running basic offensive/defensive plays, will continue on a weekly basis as the GVF seek to eventually select the best crop of players to represent Guyana across the respective levels. (Clifton Ross)

Caption- GVF president and Head coach Levi Nedd conducted a fruitful training session yesterday at the National Gymnasium (Clifton Ross Photo)