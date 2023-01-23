GOAL scholarships a big relief for Region Nine residents

THE Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) scholarships have been seen as a welcome relief for numerous residents living in Guyana’s southern-most region, Region Nine (Upper Takutu- Upper Essequibo).

Residents of Karasabai, Annai, Lethem and Aishalton in Region Nine, on Saturday signed up for the programme during an outreach led by Minister of the Public Service, Sonia Parag.

Michael Pio, a Karasabai villager, told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that he is keen on using the programme to expand his skills.

Annai resident, Cammilia Rampersaud said, “I think it is a good programme for us because going out there (Georgetown) is very hard. I have family at home, I have my children to look after. So, for me to go out there will be difficult. So, it’s very easy for us online.”

Nikita Pauline, a teacher at the Aishalton Secondary School and a GOAL scholar, noted, “I really like it. They’re reaching out to us. It’s cheap for me because every two weeks I have to buy a prime bundle with Digicel, but if I have to compare it to going to the actual university, it’s manageable and I like it.”

Over 600 Region Nine residents have already benefitted since the programme was rolled out in 2021. This is the first phase of the GOAL scholarship programme that is being rolled out in 2023; persons have up to January 29, 2023 to submit their applications.

Meanwhile, the Bachelor’s Degree and GROW programme will come on stream next month.

Minister Parag, during the outreach, explained that the programme is intended to make tertiary education accessible to every Guyanese, including those in the hinterland.

“Take the opportunity and I really do hope that you do because it will give you a sense of pride and a sense of dignity, because you have earned something and you have learned to do something, and nobody can take that away from you.

“This government will always commit to educating our people and developing our people and the hinterland will never be left behind. We are developing more programmes that are inclusive and will be closing the gaps as it relates to access to the hinterland,” Minister Parag was quoted as saying by the DPI.

GOAL is the government’s new scholarship programme that seeks to provide thousands of Guyanese with the opportunity to study for free. Through this, Guyanese will be equipped with skills, knowledge and qualification for economic and self-development.