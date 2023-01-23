News Archives
Corentyne family to get new house
Deputy Commissioner “Operations” (ag), Ravindradat Budhram, after making a site visit to the house under construction as part of “Men On Mission” projects
–As President Ali’s ‘Men on Mission’ initiative expands

A FAMILY of eight will soon dwell in a new, furnished house in the community of Elijiah Mary/Little Africa, Corentyne, Region Six (East Berbice- Corentyne) as President, Dr Irfaan Ali’s ‘Men on Mission’ initiative continues to expand across the country.

According to the Guyana Police Force, the family’s current dwelling was demolished and an elevated one-storey, two-bedroom house is currently being constructed. This construction is being led by the police and is backed by stakeholders in Region Six.

On Sunday, Deputy Commissioner “Operations” (ag), Ravindradat Budhram made a site visit to inspect the ongoing works. He met with Regional Commander Senior Superintendent Shivpersaud Bacchus and his team, along with the contractor, K.P. Jagdeo and Engineer, Chandradeo Ghansham, who briefed him on construction of the house and when it is expected to be completed.

Also present were Regional Vice-Chairman Zamal Hussain and cricketer Devindra Bishoo, along with other stakeholders in the region who have thrown their support behind the initiative.
The two-bedroom house will feature a dining/living area, a kitchen and indoor bathroom and toilet facilities. It will also be furnished with all necessary amenities for the family of eight.

President, Dr Irfaan Ali noted that the ‘Men on Mission’ initiative is a movement aimed at impressing upon men the importance of responsibility, being role models and demonstrating a collective will to shoulder a progressive system to support Guyana’s developing society.

Through this initiative, the President envisions that approximately 150 houses across the country will be constructed for vulnerable persons who have their own lands.

Another important part of the initiative, he added, is to work with young people to provide coaching, mentoring, and motivation. It is also geared towards creating a new movement through which there is a greater appreciation among men for the way they take individual and collective action.

