Windies Women bungle run chase as losing streak continues

EAST LONDON, South Africa, (CMC) – Under-pressure West Indies Women saw their losing streak continue with a 44-run defeat to South Africa Women, in their opening game of the Twenty20 International Tri-Series here Saturday.

Asked to chase a gettable 142 at Buffalo Park, the Caribbean side never produced a serious challenge and stumbled to 97 for eight from their 20 overs.

Captain Hayley Matthews was the only player to pass 20 with 23 from 35 deliveries, and was one of only three specialist batsmen to reach double figures.

West Indies Women were ripped apart by energetic fast bowler Masabata Klaas who snatched four for 21 to earn Player-of-the-Match honours.

The defeat was their sixth in a row in T20 Internationals, following on from their five-match whitewash at the hands of England Women last December in the Caribbean.

“I think it is fairly clear we’re not scoring enough runs, not being able to put together big enough partnerships and to get enough big scores which is something we definitely need in order to win the big games that are crucial,” Matthews told a post-match media conference.

“At the same time, we have a lot of injuries at the moment with a lot of our key batters out. But [I’m] still hoping we get some more runs on the board in future games and find a way to do that, even with the players we have right now as well.”

Opting for first knock, the hosts were propelled by Marizanne Kapp at number three, the right-hander top-scoring with 52 from 43 balls with five fours as the home side reached 141 for five.

She put on 31 for the second wicket with Laura Wolvaardt (25) who posted an opening stand of 27 with Anneke Bosch (8), before adding a critical 63 for the third wicket with captain Sune Luus who made 30 and 26 balls.

Kapp eventually fell in the 18th over, skying off-spinner Matthews to long off.

Fast bowler Shamilia Connell, in her first game back since last October, picked up two for 17.

In reply, West Indies Women started brightly, Matthews and Britney Cooper (15) putting on 32 from 35 balls for the first wicket before things fell apart quickly.

Cooper holed out to mid-off off Klaas in the sixth over and the run chase then collapsed in the space of 13 balls as three wickets tumbled for the addition of a single run.

Rashada Williams was run out at the non-striker’s end in the ninth over after being sent back by Matthews and Matthews and Shabika Gajnabi (0) perished in successive deliveries to Klaas in the next over with no runs added at 43.

West Indies Women take on India Women in their next match on Monday.