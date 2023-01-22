News Archives
Cop among three nabbed with firearm, ‘ammo’
The firearm and ammunition (Guyana Police Force photo)
A 28-year-old Special Constable of Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara, and two others were arrested by the police on Friday night, after they were found with an unlicensed firearm and matching ammunition.

A statement from Police Headquarters noted that, at about 23:45hrs, a Police Sergeant stopped a white old-model Raum motorcar bearing registration number PNN 6297.

The Special Constable, who was the driver, had two occupants in the back seat of the vehicle.

Police identified the occupants as a 30-year-old salesman who was sitting behind the driver’s seat, and his 22-year-old girlfriend, a cashier, seated next to him in the back of the vehicle.

The Police Sergeant informed the occupants that he received information that they have guns and ammunition in their possession and he would like to carry out a search, to which they did not object.

According to the police release, on the floor of the vehicle behind the driver’s seat was one bulky black shoulder bag which, when inspected, had one suspected Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol without serial number, containing three live matching rounds.

A small plastic bag with three 9mm rounds was also found.

The Police Sergeant enquired from the occupants if any of them was a licensed firearm holder and they responded in the negative, according to the police release. They also denied any knowledge of the firearm and ammo.

They were all arrested and escorted to the Parfaite Harmonie Police Station along with the suspected firearm and ammunition. The suspects were placed into custody pending further investigation.

