Response to criticisms of Budget 2023 old-age pension increase

Dear Editor,

I HAVE noted some criticisms regarding the size of the old-age pension increase proposed in the 2023 budget. Some of those commenting negatively are bent on stirring up confusion, while others are trying to score cheap political points.

While it is commonly understood that a large percentage of our senior citizens utilise their old-age pension for daily living, it is evident that the government is implementing the best measures possible at this time.

We ought not to put aside or ignore the other measures implemented by the government which benefit our senior citizens, especially those which target essential services such as light and water.

Lest we also forget that while in wealthier and more developed countries such as the US et al, senior citizens have to fund their healthcare and pay out of their pocket for treatment for life-threatening illnesses, those in Guyana enjoy access to free healthcare.

Added to that, the 2023 budget’s multibillion-dollar allocations to the health sector will allow for an upgraded health system & quality care with special emphasis placed on care for senior citizens.

Undoubtedly as time progresses, with careful planning & increased economic activity, the government will enhance the current provisions for our senior citizens. However, in the meantime, the government deserves our commendation for what it is currently doing to improve the life of its citizens.

Yours truly,

Alvin Hamilton