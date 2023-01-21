Juventus docked 15 points for past transfer dealings

(BBC) – Juventus have been docked 15 points following an investigation into the club’s past transfer dealings, Italy’s football federation (FIGC) says.

The Serie A giants were accused of fixing their balance sheets by artificial gains from club transfers.

Juventus had been in third place but the penalty will drop them to 10th.

The sanction comes after the club’s board of directors, including President Andrea Agnelli and Vice-President Pavel Nedved, resigned in November.

Juventus have denied any wrongdoing and are expected to appeal the decision.

In response to the verdict, the club’s lawyers said “we are waiting to read carefully the reasons for filing”, adding: “We believe that this is also a blatant injustice towards millions of enthusiasts, who we trust will soon be remedied in the next degree of judgement.”

The FIGC has also hit Agnelli and the club’s former chief executive Maurizio Arrivabene with two-year bans.

In a statement in November, the outgoing board said their resignations were “considered to be in the best social interest to recommend that Juventus equip itself with a new board of directors to address these issues”.

Juve’s former sports director Fabio Paratici, now Tottenham’s managing director of football, has been banned for 30 months.

The Turin-based club was initially acquitted in an investigation in April 2022. The investigation concerned “revenues from player registration rights” between 2019 and 2021 and it was reopened in December 2022.

Agnelli was president of Juventus for 12 years during which time the club ran up record losses.

Juve’s next league game is at home to Atalanta on Sunday.