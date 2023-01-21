Guyana has jobs opportunities for you

-Minister Todd tells CARICOM nationals

MINISTER of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation Hugh Todd, on Friday, said that there are a number of work opportunities available in Guyana for CARICOM nationals.

The minister was at the time being interviewed by Antigua’s 104.3 NICE FM.

“Guyana has been blessed and the stars are now aligned,” he said before adding that Guyana’s ability to rebound from the tough election period in 2020, has created more acceptance from the rest of the community.

He said that in terms of job options, agriculture is a major sector.

“The president has made it very clear that the diversification of the sector is what will drive sustainability for us going forward. There is a lot of emphasis on oil. Oil is a finite resource, yes attracting a lot of attention globally but we want to make sure… the diversification of sectors that we have already,” he explained.

He noted that in all the sectors of Guyana, there are opportunities for Caribbean nationals.

“You know the Caribbean Certificate which allows for free movement of skills and people, any national within the region can apply for jobs here in Guyana and there is a vast number of jobs within the sectors as well as the service sector because we want to push our eco-tourism product,” he said.

Minister Todd said that Guyana has a growing service sector and if the Caribbean Region is looked at, it is predominantly driven by services.

“…especially tourism, so I think there is a lot of space and opportunity for persons within the tourism sector to now bring some of their skills to Guyana because we need more people,” Minister Todd related.

Minister Todd shared that if a CARICOM national has a certificate in vocational skills, a bachelor’s degree, an associate’s degree, a master’s, or even a Ph.D., they can apply for the certificate and the process is “seamless”.

“[Persons] can apply for a certificate through Ministry of Foreign Affairs. When you enter the port…you are able to find work… and become part of the labour market,” Minister Todd added.