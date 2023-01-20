Temperature surge from Sean Paul

TEMPERATURE, the second US release from Sean Paul’s 2005 album Trinity, re-enters the Billboard Rap Digital Song Sales chart at number one. It also re-enters the Digital Song Sales chart at 12, having peaked at number two in early 2006.

Temperature is produced by Rohan “Snowcone” Fuller and is featured on the popular Applause rhythm. The song rose to number one on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2006, while peaking at five on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, number two on Hot Rap Songs, and number two on the Rhythmic Top 40.

The song was also a hit globally, peaking at 11 in the United Kingdom, and making the top 10 in Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, Switzerland, and Netherlands.

Temperature has been certified gold in Australia, Denmark, Italy, Japan, and Switzerland, while earning platinum status in the United Kingdom. It has been certified 3x platinum in the United States and Canada.

Popcaan scores his third entry on the Billboard Canadian Hot 100 chart as We Caa Done featuring Drake debuts at 36.

His previous entries were Saturnz Barz with Gorillaz which topped out at 75 in 2017, while Twist and Turn with Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR peaked at 47 in 2020.

On the streaming and sales-driven Billboard Reggae Albums chart, Bob Marley and the Wailers’ Legend clock 157 non-consecutive weeks in the number one spot, while Sean Paul’s Dutty Classics Collection inches up to two.

Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection by Shaggy slides down to three, while UB40’s Greatest Hits inches up one spot to four.

Stick Figure has back-to-back entries, as Wisdom, World on Fire, and Set In Stone are five, six, and seven, respectively.

Gifted by Koffee rises to eight, Outside by Burna Boy re-enters at nine, and Welcome to Jamrock by Damian Marley revisits the chart at 10.

On the South Florida Reggae chart, Grown Woman by Hopeton Lindo and Peter G spends another week at number one.

One Day Soon by Raging Fyah with Josey Wales bolts from 14 to 11, while Really Together by Lukie D and Alaine steps from 20 to 17.

Let them Say by Bitty McLean spends a second at the top of the Foundation Radio Network (New York) Reggae chart.

I Need Your Love by Beres Hammond moves from 12 to nine, while Officially by Lenn Hammond and Hugh Brown glides from 24 to 21. (Jamaica Observer)