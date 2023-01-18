News Archives
Parents choose CPCE to relocate Christ Church Secondary students
Parents of the displaced Christ Church Secondary School students collectively decided on the Cyril Potter College of Education as the facility to be used to accommodate their children for physical classes (Ministry of Education photo)
PARENTS of the displaced Christ Church Secondary School students collectively decided on the Cyril Potter College of Education as the facility to be used to accommodate their children for physical classes.

Following a meeting with parents at Queens College on Tuesday, Education Minister Priya Manickchand, in a post on her official Facebook page, said: “They unanimously chose space at CPCE (Cyril’s Potter College of Education) to accommodate the education of their children.”

Alternative accommodation is being sought because the decades-old Christ Church Secondary School at Camp Street, was destroyed by a fire which, according the Guyana Fire Service report, was set intentionally.

“I repeat: Each person who destroys a school and/or any author of said destruction once found guilty ought to be given life imprisonment. We need to legislate accordingly,” Minister Manickchand said.

