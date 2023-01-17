Cops, civilian arrested after police find drugs, ‘ammo’ in car

TWO serving members of the Guyana Police Force and a civilian were arrested around 02:30hrs on Monday after cocaine, cannabis and a quantity of ammunition were allegedly found in the car they were in.

According to a police statement, a party of ranks from Regional Division 4 ‘C’ intercepted a Premio motor car with three occupants while conducting a roadblock on the Cove and John Public Road, East Coast Demerara.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 32-year-old mason of Vigilance, East Coast Demerara, while the other two occupants were identified as Police Constable Albert Beresford who is stationed at the Clonbrook Police Outpost, and Police Constable Julius Cambridge who is stationed at the Cane Grove Police Station.

“Due to the suspicious behaviour by the men, the officers decided to conduct a search on their person and the motor vehicle. The ranks uncovered a grey and black travelling bag during the search…the bag contained two parcels and a container with leaves, seeds and stems, suspected to be cannabis. Additionally, another container in the bag contained several parcels of rock-like substances, suspected to be cocaine,” the police said.

The suspects were then arrested and escorted to the Cove and John Police Station along with the suspected cocaine and cannabis.

In their presence, the suspected cocaine was weighed and amounted to 170 grammes, while the suspected cannabis was weighed and amounted to 9430 grammes.

A further search was carried out on the motor vehicle and two .38, two .40 and eleven 9mm rounds of ammunition were found.

Investigations are ongoing.