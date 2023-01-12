Partnership formed to convert waste wood to electricity; excess power to be sent to national grid

PRESIDENT, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between two Guyanese companies and a major institution in India today. The companies are Durable Wood Products Inc. (DWP) and EMC Energy Inc., which will now partner with The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) India, in Delhi.

The collaboration will see the implementation of a 1.5 MW wood waste-based power generation through the gasification route for energy consumption in DWP production operations, and excess power to the national grid. As an international institute based in India and working globally, TERI has spent the last 45 years working on energy, environment, and sustainable development issues.

For over ten years, several entities in the private and public sectors in Guyana have been reducing their energy consumption significantly with help from TERI. Signing the MoU on behalf of Guyana were Mr. Rafeek Khan, Chairman of DWP, Mr. Shyam Nokta, Managing Director of EMC Energy Inc and Dr. Vibha Dhawan, Director General, of TERI India.