Ally says PNC’s finances were in order before she left

–unsure of what occurred after her departure, as party faces accusations of financial mismanagement

FINANCIAL records at the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) were audited on an annual basis prior to Aubrey Norton taking over the helm of the party.

Norton is currently facing a lot of heat over recent claims by PNCR Treasurer Faaiz Mursaline about financial impropriety that included the signing of blank checks, lack of supporting financial documents for expenditures, and the lack of an audit of the party’s finances.

In an invited comment to the Guyana Chronicle, former PNCR General Secretary Amna Ally confirmed that prior to Norton taking over its leadership, finances for the party were audited every year.

“I’m confirming that every year we did an audit, and Mr. Nigel Hinds was the person contracted to do that. I don’t know what happened after I left; I’m not active with them, so I don’t know,” Ally said.

The PNCR stalwart went on to say: “I don’t want to answer anything as regards to the PNCR and its finances. I can talk about what I did during my tenure; I don’t want to answer anything about this tenure.”

Following the damning allegations, Norton is now facing a No Confidence Motion against him filed by the PNCR’s Florida Chapter.

The group has said that allegations of financial mismanagement at the PNCR is causing the business community to withhold its support for the party.

Questions are proliferating as to why the party’s finances has not been audited since Norton took over as the party leader.

According to Mursaline, in an interview with this publication, the party’s finances has not been audited since July 2020.

Mursaline said that he had even suggested that it be done by current party executive and Member of Parliament Volda Lawrence, but this was shut down by Norton.

During the PNCR’s press conference on January 5, Norton sought to address Mursaline’s claims that he’d called for an audit into the party’s finances; however, he would only say that he’d advised Mursaline that Lawrence could not audit the party’s finances, as it would amount to a conflict of interest.

Norton, however, offered no explanation as to why a private firm has not been brought in to audit the party’s records.

According to Norton, Article 16 (4) of the Constitution states that “The General Council shall appoint an auditor at the first meeting after the Biennial Delegates Congress.”

However, the PNCR last held its Biennial Delegates Congress in December 2021, when Norton was elected leader of the party.