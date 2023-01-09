SINCE entering office in August 2020, President, Dr Irfaan Ali has openly demonstrated that he has a soft spot for the weak and vulnerable, and that he is willing to go above and beyond to ensure that their living conditions are better.

He has spoken with at-risk youth and listened to the laments and worries of the underprivileged on his trips to localities. Most of the time, he has responded quickly because he is aware that he has the authority and means to better their lives.

One can observe signs of the President’s resolve to assist Guyanese almost daily. Obviously, a lot more people will gain in the upcoming years.

He has already stated that a significant effort to build 150 homes for Guyanese in need will start in 2023. With the help of his recently formed “Men on Mission” project, these homes will be built all around the nation.

The President made evasive moves in response to concerns about employment in the Leopold Street neighbourhood, which will result in many residents—particularly young men—getting skills training.

The Head of State took note of their enthusiasm to work in order to support their families and contribute to society. Many of them have already received employment offers in the construction industry.

This strategy is a proper one because it demonstrates that President Ali is a compassionate leader, who genuinely wants the best for all Guyanese, regardless of their political or economic standing.

The lives and standards of fishermen, sugar workers, farmers, and public employees have improved under President Ali’s leadership and will continue to progress in the months to come.

This will all happen in a country that is respected and admired widely by countries the world over.

An image once damaged by the APNU+AFC’s actions during 2020, has been repaired, thanks to the strategic actions taken by President Ali and his government on the international stage.

Increased exports and funding for important projects, as well as support in issues relating to sovereignty and territorial integrity, are just a few of the numerous economic, political, and social advantages that accrue to nations with a positive influence and image.

With the support guaranteed, the President’s primary aim is to build a country where Guyanese live under the banner of “One Guyana.”

The Head of State’s “One Guyana” concept represents an integrated nation of one people, one nation, and one people striving to fulfil one destiny.

Young, ambitious, and lively, President, Dr Ali is committed to bringing unity to Guyana, which has been separated for more than 60 years. He has done everything in his power to this point and will continue to do so.

The segregation of the races, according to many development experts, has slowed growth and hindered national development since the country’s independence in 1966. However, history demonstrates that no other President has gone as far as President Ali to bridge the nation’s racial divide.

His “One Guyana” project, which is tangible evidence of his earnestness, sincerity, and resolve to end the animosity between Indo- and Afro-Guyanese and unite them as Guyanese, is the cornerstone of his vision for Guyana.

However, President Ali is well aware that he cannot accomplish this on his own. In order to accomplish this, he has called upon every person from every race and ethnicity, regardless of political affiliation, every organization—both public and private—as well as his Cabinet, to participate in this admirable and worthwhile endeavour.

Thanks to the Head of State, who thinks that every region of the country is essential to the country’s improvement, expansion, and growth, development is taking place across the entire Guyana today, in every town and neighbourhood.