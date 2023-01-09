The PPP at 73 and counting is getting stronger!

Dear Editor,

THIS year, the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) is celebrating 73 years since its formation in 1950. The party’s basis of longevity is firmly grounded on objective and organised governance tenets. These principles continue to support, deliver and contribute to a well-poised platform for working with all our people in making Guyana a global and Caribbean paradise.

The party formed out of the tremendous sacrifices of our founder-leader and Father of the Nation, Dr Cheddi Jagan, has evolved and is now in the safe hands of the Champion of the Earth, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo; President, Dr Irfaan Ali and a team of focused professionals.

Expanding on the work of Dr Jagan, the present dynamic and charismatic General-Secretary, Dr Jagdeo, has trailblazed in charting the strategic development path to re-direct Guyana’s fortunes at home and regionally.

Our history confirms that the PPP was the first political party formed in Guyana immediately after the Second World War.

Since then, it was and continues to be a working-class party. The formation of the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) in 1946 pre-empted the coming together of Dr Jagan, Janet Jagan, Ashton Chase, and Jocelyn Hubbard as a ‘think tank’ small discussion group, that was the foundation and forerunner of the now powerful People’s Progressive Party.

Coupled with the foregoing, the impact of the war at that time informed the critical need for the radical transformation of the development agenda. While the fight was for a living wage and better living conditions, the real struggle was against the colonial masters for political independence.

Colonialism was responsible for the political and economic exploitation of the masses. The ongoing global decolonisation strengthened the struggle for political independence, as the PPP led the struggle for Guiana to get independence from Britain in 1966.

The PPP contested the General Elections in 1953 and won 18 of 24 seats. The British, not satisfied with the united and working-class approach of the PPP government, suspended the government’s term of office after a mere 133 days.

Notably, Dr Jagan and some of the prominent leaders were imprisoned, while the opportunist faction led by Forbes Burnham was allowed to organise and split the PPP. The reason given by the British to suspend the PPP Government was that the PPP intended to create a Marxist revolution.

The Marxist theory was, and is only, an interpretation of the world economic system. Marxism-Leninism as a theory is only an action guide. The strength of the theory is based on the exploitation of the masses. However, the strategy and tactics teach that Marxism-Leninism is not a dogma. It cannot, therefore, be denied that the opportunists conveniently divided the progressive forces and frustrated the development of the productive sector.

Guyana under the leadership of the PPP, which won elections in 1953, 1957, and 1961, was focused on developing the economy and enabling Guyanese to live a better life. The PPP, again, won the majority of seats in the General Elections in 1964. However, the coalition by the PNC and the UF took the nation to the floor. Very quickly, the PNC kicked the UF out of the government and massively rigged the national elections in 1968. 1973, 1978/80, 1985.

During those unforgettable periods, Guyana was reduced to one of the most corrupt countries and the nation was living in fear. Crime, particularly the “kick-down- the-door” type robberies, and murder was the order of the day.

The health system deteriorated and became deplorable. In the maternity wards of the public hospital, two pregnant mothers were on a bed, and rats and roaches ate patients’ toes and hands in the hospital, even aspirins were not available for serious pains.

Critically, food shortages were dominant and significantly limited in availability, but the PNC government discriminated against sections of the population when basic food items were banned, and Guyanese were placed in prison if they were caught with “bread.” Discrimination was the order of the day.

Editor, the PPP, after the massive rigging of the elections by the PNC in 1985, formed the Patriotic Coalition for Democracy (PCD). The dawn of the new era came as the PPP in search of unity and a more inclusive government contested the 1992 regional and national elections as the PPP/C. The Civic component brought prestige and greater inclusiveness to the PPP/C government in 1992.

Following the 1992 victory, The PPP/C government certainly set about the transformation of Guyana into a better place. The upward trajectory of the country was to be halted when the PNC+AFC = APNU was returned to the government, thanks to the clandestine usage of a broadsheet and not the actual SoPs to count the votes in 2015.

Under the APNU+AFC government, our people also witnessed the swift return in a mere five years of the most serious corruption, discrimination, and blatant thieving, causing the PPP/C to move a no-confidence motion that accelerated their rejection by the people.

God bless Guyana under the astute leadership of Dr Ali, who is on the rise. The way to go is “ONE GUYANA.” As we celebrate the 73rd Anniversary of the PPP, let’s continue to live in peace and harmony.

Yours respectfully,

Neil Kumar.