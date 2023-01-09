Chronicle journalists and best friends conquer UG studies together

THE story of Clestine Juan’s and Shamar Meusa’s academic success is more than five years in the making. Their story chronicles the journey of the laughter, smiles and some hardship between two best friends who recently graduated from the University of Guyana (UG) with their Diplomas in Communication Studies.

Juan and Meusa, journalists at the Guyana Chronicle, became friends in 2017. Then, they both reported on matters at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court. Bonding over their love for the law, they quickly became friends who worked side by side.

“So, it was 2020, I was three years into my first job as a journalist at Stabroek News and I was like I think it’s time and I had an agreement with my former boss that after three years of service I would get the time off to study,” Meusa told the Guyana Chronicle in a recent interview.

Meusa shared his decision to pursue a tertiary education with Juan who, without hesitation, supported her friend.

After several conversations, the pair decided that they would enroll to study at the same time as they believed the journey would be much easier having a confidant, especially since they were beginning their academic journey during the COVID-19 pandemic and all the uncertainties it brought.

“Me and Clestine had initially spoke about university and furthering our studies, so when applications did open, I reached out to her and we had our conversation like any friends would have and I was like let’s sign up together,” Meusa recounted.

Despite the uncertainty and the chaos of living in a pandemic, in the wee hours of a quiet morning the pair submitted their applications to commence their studies at UG.

“A couple days after, we got feedback and every single step we did it together- payments and everything,” Juan said.

While they encountered some challenges adjusting to a new mode of learning, there were some perks to attending classes online.

“We started in the pandemic and that was a plus for us. It gave us the advantage of studying at our own pace while at work, and being in class and not having to go on campus. And with my family life and everything, it really helped me to balance everything because for the first two years of the pandemic I was at home working remotely,” Juan said.

It was different for Meusa, however. He was one of the many journalists who remained on the frontlines providing news coverage throughout the pandemic.

“I would usually be at work and have my laptop open and whenever its class time I would log in, I would have work on [the desktop] and UG on my laptop.”

UNWAVERING SUPPORT

Certainly, pursuing tertiary-level studies was not an easy journey for either individual. But having each other made the hardships easier to overcome.

“We created a space for each other to be very open about how we were feeling at the time. So, at any point I was comfortable to say ‘Clestine I had a hard day with work and school and I don’t know how I’m going to do it’,” Meusa said.

Similarly, Juan noted that there were times when it was overwhelming balancing her job and her academic pursuits. Like Meusa, however, having her best friend by her side was a constant source of motivation.

“I’ve been a while in this career and I needed that extra little push and I’m glad I got it from my best friend,” Juan said.

Although the duo found comfort and support in their friendship, they also credited their success to the unwavering support of their families.

Meusa, a first generation graduate, dedicated his achievement to his late grandmother who had passed away while he was studying. Meanwhile, Juan noted that she would not have been successful without the support of her husband and daughter.

With a new semester soon to commence, Juan and Meusa are intent on continuing their studies and will both pursue a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications Studies.