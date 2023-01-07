High-powered weapons, ‘ammo’ recovered by CID ranks

RANKS of the Guyana Police Force’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Special Patrol of Regional Division 4 ‘A’ have recovered two high-powered assault weapons and a quantity of ammunition.

The GPF said, in a press release, that the illegal items were found in a haversack during an operation in Norton Street, Georgetown, on Thursday.

“The CID ranks were on patrol duty on 2022/1/5 within the vicinity of Norton Street, when they observed a suspicious male holding a bulky green and orange haversack in his right hand. As the man saw the police ranks, he began to run through an alley in a northern direction, dropping the haversack. The ranks gave chase, but he escaped,” the release said.

It added that the ranks retrieved the haversack and, upon checking inside, they found what appeared to be an AK 47 Assault Rifle, an AR 15 Rifle, one ’round magazine’ containing 44 live 7.62×39 ammunition, and two AR 15 magazines, one containing eight live rounds of 5.56×45 ammunition.

The said firearms, magazines and ammunition were dusted for fingerprints, then marked, sealed and lodged as investigation continues.