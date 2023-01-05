News Archives
Setting the record straight about developments in the housing sector
Dear Editor,
The Ministry of Housing and Water takes note of a letter written by Coalition member Annette Ferguson in SN 2022-12-31 “Half of the PPP/C’s house lots’ allocations were inherited from the Coalition Government.”

These are the facts:
During its lethargic tenure in government – 2015-2020 – the coalition developed three housing schemes at Peter’s Hall, Prospect Track ‘E’ and Providence where 279, 186 and 1,258 house lots were developed respectively.

In its five years, the coalition allocated a total of 7,534 house lots and regularised no new areas.

When we assumed government, we inherited a backlog of 75,509 applications. There was a dire need for new housing areas, for infrastructural development of existing housing areas and urgent need for house lots.

Therefore, the PPP/C’s manifesto promise, and the subsequent mandate of the Ministry of Housing and Water sought to bring immediate relief to this burden.

Since August 2020 to end of December 2022, we have:
1. Allocated over 20,500 house lots.
2. Established 44 new housing areas.
3. Upgraded and installed infrastructure in 43 existing housing areas.
4. We have built 827 houses (Low and Moderate Income and Young Professionals) while a further 527 in progress. The investment cost for these houses is pegged at more than $7 billion.
5. We have regularised six areas and reduced squatter settlements from 19 to 13.
6. We have processed and distributed 4,256 certificates of titles and transports.

These are indisputable facts.

We also note with concern the allegation and accusation made by Ms. Ferguson regarding the illegal sale of house lots.

We wish to ask Ms. Ferguson to provide the Ministry of Housing the evidence that she has in her possession so that we can launch an investigation into her claims.

In the interim, we wish to remind applicants that there is no intermediary needed or authorised by the Ministry of Housing or CH&PA to facilitate ownership of a house lot.

Yours sincerely,
Collin D Croal
Minister of Housing and Water

