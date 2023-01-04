A Very Rich History of Guyana’s Cricket Commentators!

By Joseph ‘Reds’ Perreira

WHILE conducting my research on the men who presented ball by ball commentary to the Guyanese and Regional public, I reached out to a wide cross-section of people to be able to document the various personalities who provided important information while painting a word picture for listeners who were not at the venue.

I believe early Cricket commentary might have been done on the ZFY station just around the corner from Bourda on North Road and later carried by Radio Demerara (Rediffusion owned) and the Guyana Broadcasting Service (GBS). My recollection of some of the early voices, include Herman De Caries, Harry Cressall, Claude Viera, Kenny Wishart and Peter Bailey. Names like Brian Sadler, Reggie Aaron, Norman McLean and Clyde Walcott were also part of the Radio Demerara team.

In 1968 GBS came into operation with yours truly along with Frank Bettencourt, Rocky Mann, Fred Wills, Stanley Moore and Cuthbert Monchoir. Others who followed included Sean Devers, Allan LaRose, Nayem Chan, Inderjeet Persaud, Matthew Kissoon, Keith Austin, Allan Brasillio, Clive Bacchus, Edwin Searaj, Imran Khan and John Ramsingh.

Some of the personalities who served as comments men were Ronnie Willock, Steve Camacho, Basil Butcher, Clive Lloyd, Roderick Lovell, Sydney Jackman, Jermaine Neblett, Travis Dowling, Steve Jacobs, Neil Barry, Clyde Butts, Mark and Roger Harper.

Given that none of the Commentators, including yours truly ever received any formal training, I’ve always felt the cricket listening public was over-critical of those personalities who faced the microphone, as they had to deal with live radio describing play as it happened in a matter of seconds.

The same applied to the comments personalities who, on occasion, had a little more time to analyse a dismissal or a good bowling or batting performance, condition of the pitch and bowling changes.

By contrast, the Guyanese/Regional cricket writers returning to their desks at close of play would have adequate time to provide readers with a description of the days’ play but not under the same time constraints of the spoken commentary on live radio.

To further improve the art of ball-by-ball commentary, regular opportunities must be provided by a radio station in Guyana to sports commentators. On some occasions, it would be valuable to arrange for ball-by-ball broadcasts of weekend matches and where necessary schedule individuals to do 10-minute reports from various grounds providing opportunities to be on-air on a regular basis, for all club events.

The cricket venues in the early days were Bourda, Everest, DCC, Hampton Court, Rose Hall, Albion, Enmore, Leonora Uitvlugt, Blairmont, the New Amsterdam Mental Hospital, McKenzie Sports Club, all the club grounds in Georgetown, Berbice and Essequibo, and of late the Providence National Stadium. The cricket writers in the 60s and 70s were Jake Croker, McDonald Dash, Rick Ferier, Prior Jones, Julian Mends, Bruiser Thomas and Ceddi Wilshire.

Among the official Cricket Board Scorers were John Barnwell, Ron Legall, Bahrat Mangru, Rudolph Haynes, Trevor Hussein and Zandra DeFlorimonte.

Ron Legall later became the scorer for GBS Radio and reached the international level, scoring many Test matches, ODIs and numerous first-class games. On Radio Demerara at five to eight and “do not be late”, B L Crombie provided a five-minute sports cast covering the major events of the day for well over 26 years. B L later became full time on Radio Demerara after GBS was opened in October of 1968.

The reporters on radio were Claude David, Zandra DeFlorimonte, Troy Peters, Franklin Wilson, Huvel Chunya. Courtney Gonsalves reported on sport in Essequibo and similar reports came from Berbice correspondents.

In addition to Sean Devers, cricket writers in Guyana are Brandon Corlette, Clifton Ross, Akeem Greene, and Avenash Ramzan.

The T20 white ball game is changing the language of cricket which it is hoped will not be used, when the commentators describe the four-day first class format or the Test game. Listeners and viewers are now hearing pace off – pace on ( as if Fraklin Stephenson is totally forgotten as the man who created these deliveries), we go back to the descriptions Hard length, batting got heavy lifting- Match Up- Dug Out- Change room (no mention of dressing room) – leg pole – off pale-grab (catch) bowel got four bullets left- bowler got two rocks to come – there are four soldiers in the covers, hit and a miss as well as stand and deliver, curve-ball!

Because of the excellent availability of stats and players a great deal is being provided by some commentators and although such information in general is appreciated, it must not get to the level of being too technical to eliminate 60-70 per cent of viewers and listeners. In giving advice, some commentators tend to cross the line and are found to be coaching while on air. Others seem to forget that they are broadcasting to the world and not about players only from their land of birth.

During the halcyon days of the conventional five Test series in the Caribbean, some of the top international voices who visited and worked included E.W. Swanton, Don Mosley, Trevor Bailey, Jonathan Agnew, Jeff Boycott, Allen McGuilvery, Jim Maxwell, Nevil Oliver, Harsha Bhogle, Dickie Rutnigar, Sunil Gavaskar, Berry Sarbadhikari (1971 Indian Tour) Allan Richards, Bryan Waddle, Gerald DeKock and of course Tony Cozier. It is also important to note some of the early West Indian journalist who covered the 1950 England Tour, such as Barbados’ E.L.C. Cozier (Father of Tony Cozier) and Guyana’s Earnest Itel (did the 1951 Tour to Australia.)

In this recap, there may of course be those whose names have been inadvertently not included. My sincerest apologies are, therefore, extended to any and all of those who have been missed.