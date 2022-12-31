March 17 set for ruling in challenge to NRF Bill

JUSTICE Navindra Singh has set March 17, 2023, to deliver his ruling in the case challenging the passage of the Natural Resource Fund (NRF) Bill, which was filed by Opposition Chief Whip, Christopher Jones and trade unionist, Norris Witter.

The duo moved to the court in April, claiming that the bill was not properly passed in the National Assembly in December 2021, due to the absence of the parliamentary Mace.

The Attorney-General, Parliament Office, the Minister of Finance, the Speaker and Clerk of the National Assembly are all listed as respondents.

During an in-person hearing at the Demerara High Court on Friday, both sides closed their case.

Justice Singh ordered the parties to file written submissions by February 10, 2023. Submissions in reply must be filed by February 20, 2023.

The judge then set March 17, 2023, at 09:00 hours for ruling.

The Guyana Chronicle had previously reported that, on December 29, 2021, in a bid to defend the landmark bill, which has since been assented to by President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, was interrupted by what was referred to as the unparliamentary actions of members of the Opposition.

The second reading of the bill was objected to by Jones, who requested that it be sent to a special select committee.

However, the Speaker of the National Assembly, Manzoor Nadir, indicated his preference for listening to the arguments from both sides, before determining whether or not the Bill should be sent to a select committee.

Minister Singh then took to the podium, but his presentation was interrupted by members of the APNU+AFC Opposition, who kept banging their desks and chanting demeaning words about the bill.

After they failed to prevent Minister Singh from speaking, Opposition parliamentarian Annette Ferguson, attempted to remove the Mace, but was unsuccessful.

This unprecedented act was foiled by Nadir’s personal assistant, who held the instrument tightly as he laid on the floor of the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

Jones and Witter, who is the President of the General Workers Union, through their attorneys Roysdale Forde, S.C, and Selwyn Pieters, are seeking judicial review and relief under the Constitution.

Nandlall and Minister Singh had asked the High Court to throw out the case.

In their affidavit of defence, which was submitted to Justice Singh, they claimed that the NRF Bill was “lawfully, validly and properly” passed in the National Assembly on December 29, 2021.

The pair verily believe that there is insufficient evidence furnished by Jones and Witter to support the challenge.

In the circumstances, they have asked the court to refuse all the orders being sought and challenged, with substantial costs.

Additionally, the pair submitted that the court has no jurisdiction to enforce any provision on the Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and, in any event, no provision of the said Covenant was contravened as is alleged by Jones and Witter.

As it relates to the Mace being present for the passing of the Bill, the two respondents submitted that there is no principle known in law, neither does the Constitution nor the Standing Orders require that the Mace be present, and in place for Parliament to exercise its constitutional power to make laws for the peace, order and good governance of Guyana.

“… whether the Mace is in place or not, or whether an instrument can be used as a Mace, the purpose of the Mace and matters connected to the proceedings of Parliament and their regularity thereof, are matters over which this court has no jurisdiction, as they constitute procedural matters of Parliament over which the Parliament has exclusive jurisdiction, as is evident by Article 165 of the Constitution of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana…that in any event, the Mace has no relevance and place in the exercise of Parliament’s constitutional power and authority to make laws,” Nandlall said in his affidavit of defence.