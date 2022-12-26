‘Miracle on Christmas’: Guyanese crew rescued from ‘stormy’ Atlantic Ocean after fishing vessel sinks

VETERAN pilot, Captain Gerry Gouveia Snr has reported an account of a rescue in the dangerously rough waters of the Atlantic Ocean that can only be described as a miracle on Christmas Day.

In an account shared moments ago on his Facebook page, Captain Gouveia Snr, who is also national security advisor, said:

“Even as some parts of the nation were celebrating Christmas, a small set of Guyanese fishermen was in the high seas working to feed their families when their vessel ran into rough seas and sank at approximately 20:30 hrs on Christmas night.

The crew all outfitted themselves with life jackets, and jumped into the raging Atlantic Ocean, and scrambled into the life rafts which were deployed as the vessel was sinking.

The crew then recognized that one of their crew members was missing. They floated and floated and drifted all night on the raging ocean under blistering rain showers.

They looked and looked and with heavy hearts but could not find their colleague. Eventually after drifting all night and into this morning, they were located by another fishing vessel at 11:30 hrs. They then notified the Guyana Defence Force’s Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard immediately launched their rescue vessels and moved the distressed crew to safety on land. Meanwhile, other Coast Guard vessels began wide-sweeping search patterns trying to locate the lone missing crew member.

The soldiers were focused and determined. They searched and searched and searched even when the weather became dangerous. They never gave up.