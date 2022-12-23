Guyana leads region in enactment of bills this year

–no plan to slow down in the new year, Attorney-General Nandlall affirms

SURPASSING the usual regional standards and in keeping with its commitment to strengthening Guyana’s legislative framework, the Government of Guyana has passed and enacted 25 bills in 2022 alone.

This was revealed by Attorney-General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, S.C., in his most recent edition of “Issues in the News.”

Those 25 new laws, ranging from the Hire Purchase to the Condominium Bills, were all successfully passed through the National Assembly over the course of the year.

The Attorney-General said this feat is significant by any standard around the world, as it represents, on average, two new laws being passed every month.

“That is an average of two pieces of legislation per month. That is a record by any standard…we would have doubled any other country in the Caribbean with that rate of enactment of laws,” Nandlall related.

He said the Legal Affairs Ministry is concluding a law revision process – a system that seeks to update the existing framework of laws- which hasn’t been done since 2012.

“[We are concluding] the revision of the laws of Guyana…the exercise whereby you get all the different pieces of amendments and you insert them into the principal acts that [have been] amended, so when you read that principal act, the amendments are incorporated and it reads smoothly,” the Attorney General said, adding that the law revision process is a priority area for the PPP/C Administration.

“Law revision is a very important exercise because it keeps the country’s laws updated. Secondly, it keeps them consolidated, and thirdly, it makes them accessible and easy to consult. So, it must be done at regular intervals,” he related.

Nandlall said the government has no intention of “easing up” on fulfilling its commitment to law reform, and will continue full steam ahead in the new year.

“We don’t plan to slow down next year. In fact, we will accelerate our agenda for next year,” he said. (DPI)