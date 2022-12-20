News Archives
183 soldiers awarded COS incentives
Chief-of-Staff, Brigadier Godfrey Bess (centre) and other Senior Officers with the recipients of the COS incentives
Chief-of-Staff, Brigadier Godfrey Bess (centre) and other Senior Officers with the recipients of the COS incentives

ON Monday, one hundred and eighty-three soldiers received cash incentives for their exemplary service throughout the year.

Chief-of-Staff (COS), Brigadier Godfrey Bess and other Senior Officers of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) presented to representatives of the various units, at the Annual COS Incentive Ceremony, held at the Auditorium, Base Camp Ayanganna, Thomas Lands.

Brigadier Bess, congratulated the recipients and urged them to continue to excel. “You have been identified as deserving of incentives. You are being rewarded because you have given exceptional service during the year, and your superiors have found you worthy of recognition,” he asserted.

