16 military officers ready to take on leadership roles

–after completing 13-week course under Colonel Cecil Martindale Command and Staff School (CCMCSS)

SIXTEEN junior Officers, including two from the Barbados Defence Force, one from St Kitts and Nevis Defence Force, and two from the Guyana Police Force, have completed the Junior Command and Staff Course 30 (JCSC 30).

The 13-week course was conducted under the tutelage of the Training Corps’ Colonel Cecil Martindale Command and Staff School (CCMCSS) and met its objective of preparing the Officers to function effectively and efficiently as commanders and staff officers at the junior level across the spectrum of military operations.

It officially concluded on December 19, 2022, following a simple but significant ceremony conducted in the Executive Room at the Officers’ Mess, Base Camp Ayanganna.

The Junior Officers were nurtured and assessed in several areas, including Battle Procedures, Combat Arms, Defensive and Offensive Operations, Internal Security, Military Operations in Special Environments, Military Law, Communication Studies, Administration, and Management.

During his feature address, Chief-of- Staff, Brigadier Godfrey Bess, congratulated the graduates and Directing Staff on the course’s success. He charged the graduates to be the epitome of the junior leaders, Defence Headquarters envisages them to be, and carry themselves in a manner befitting of the leadership skills, values, and standards instilled in them during the course.

“It is our expectation that you will all be leaders of integrity. Be true to our oath of allegiance, specifically to act without fear or favour, affection or ill will in the execution of your duties. Conduct yourselves with the maturity expected of graduates of this course,” he charged.

Brigadier Bess, also utilised the opportunity to outline the importance of the participation of the Officers from the other militaries in the region and the local sister service during the course, which he firmly stated highlights the need for “regional integration, interoperability, and coordination” as the region addresses common threats. “Commonalities in training will provide a platform that is resilient enough for us to be efficient not only in our respective domestic environments but also in our regional framework,” he posited.

Brigadier also expressed his pleasure in the inclusion of the Guyana Police Force after a five-year hiatus, which he believes strengthens bonds within the Joint Services when dealing with Internal Security issues.

Two Officers performed exceptionally well and were awarded prizes for their excellence. Lieutenant Lewins Langellier of the GDF, who continuously demonstrates excellent leadership attributes, received the prizes for Best Graduating Student and Best Service Paper, while his colleague, Captain Neville Corbin of the Barbados Defence Force, was adjudged the Runner Up.

Lieutenant Langellier, in brief remarks, expressed his delight in completing the course and his satisfaction in being the Best Graduating Student.

The young Officer dedicated his recent success to his family and loved ones, describing it as an improvement in his professional and personal development. He further shared that his most essential takeaways were values, standards, leadership skills, and teamwork.

He pointed out that the experience and knowledge garnered have prepared him for the next stage of his military career development. Lt Langellier is eager to continue to serve the GDF and participate as an agent of positive changes in his organisation and country.