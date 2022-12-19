Six more small business owners in Reg. 6 get much-needed grant

ANOTHER six small business owners in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), on Saturday received the $150,000 small business grant from the Small Business Bureau (SBB) and will be able to boost their businesses.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the SBB, Mohamed Ibrahim, told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that the distribution is only part of the support the agency gives to small businesses in Guyana. The SBB assists persons with grants, training, business development and loan guarantee.

“We are here distributing grants and we did just about 130 just for this region, Region Six. We have people in a variety of small enterprises and we give out about $150,000 each grant and these grants are all within the plans of the small business bureau to promote sustainable growth and to help with poverty reduction within the entire region.

“This is one of the major aspects and we focus on helping these small businesses grow,” Ibrahim said.

The distribution was done at the business incubator at Belvedere, East Berbice. And several beneficiaries related how these grants will enable them to expand their businesses.

“I think it’s good, it’s great, at least it’s a help for starting a small business,” said Bibi Rahaman, who owns a grocery business.

Meanwhile, young businessman Devindra Ramnarine, is excited to finally receive his grant.

“I have been waiting months now and I finally get it and this will help me to restock my shop…I receive $150,000,” he said.

Subike Solomon, a mother of two, was also grateful for receiving the grant. “This sum of money that we can put into our business and it would help especially me — a mother of two — to expand in my business,” she said

The SBB, a release from the DPI noted, will be in several other regions shortly to distribute more small business grants.