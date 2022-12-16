Talented youth with no arms and legs charms thousands

-wants to be a gospel singer, motivational speaker

By Cindy Parkinson

DESPITE being born with no legs or arms, Edon Singh has risen above his challenges and is focused on making a positive impact on the world. He has used his melodious voice and multiple talents to prove that his circumstance does not define him.

Born on March 30, 2005, in Blackwater Savannah in Region One, Edon is one of the most charming, humble, talented and optimistic human beings. He has a vivacious personality and does everything he can to ensure he enjoys life to the fullest.

During a recent interview with the Buzz, he explained that he is a fun, loving and kind person who believes in treating everyone with respect.

The proud Fifth Form student of the Charity Secondary School and member of the Wesleyan Church in Charity stated that he does not “pity” himself for his condition, but rather sees himself as a normal human being with a few extra challenges in life.

He noted that there was a time during his much younger years when he felt that he didn’t belong. He wanted to give up, but then he heard someone singing “Mercy Walk In,” and that song inspired him to continue living.

“I chose that song because when I was a little boy, I was about to give up, but then I heard someone sing it and it inspired me to never give up and never quit. Because of it, I know that Jesus cares for me and died for me. I got my strength from God and I know that there are more kids in the world like me and I want to inspire them to never give up as well,” Edon said.

According to Edon, his life dream is to become a gospel singer and a motivational speaker.

He believes that, through singing and his words, he can help inspire persons like himself and others who may not be able to see how beautiful life is.

He also believes that there is something or someone to be grateful for every day in life, but it is up to us to take a moment to see that.

The highlight of his life thus far was meeting President, Dr. Mohamed Irfan Ali. They met for the first time at a funeral in Charity.

The talented young man explained that he sang at the funeral and the president met with him afterward and complimented him on his singing.

Edon said he couldn’t believe how “nice” and welcoming the president was to him during their first encounter. Sometime later he received an invitation from the president’s office to perform at the ‘One Guyana’ Christmas Concert on December 2.

“I couldn’t believe that was happening to me. I always wanted to sing on the big stage and the president made that happen for me without knowing that it was a dream of mine,” Edon joyfully said.

At the concert, the young man had many in tears before the end of his performance.

Edon also plays the drum and the keyboard.

STRONG SUPPORT

As expected, he faced challenges while attending school. Over time he has learnt how to deal with those and for now, things are going smoothly.

“Life at school is going well so far. The students are very friendly and kind towards me and they help me out whenever I need help. We all get along really well, but the only part that is challenging for me is that I have to go home when I need to use the bathroom,” Edon related.

He noted that he writes and does everything else for himself and he is very independent.

“I find the strength in God and every day I encourage myself to be better and do better,” he added.

Edon thanks his adoptive mother, Pastor Orpah Singh, whom he considers his biggest inspiration and role model and his caretaker, Helen Abrams. He said the two women continue to ensure that all his needs are met and he is able to live a comfortable life.

He considers himself very fortunate to have them so involved in his upbringing.

Edon said that he believes that a good person is someone who calls a complete stranger their own and takes on the responsibility of showing them love, sometimes tough love, because they want the best for them.

He said that Pastor Singh possesses these traits which are what makes her a good parent and someone who he can proudly call his mother.

Pastor Singh explained to the Buzz that Edon was born to Terry and Coleen Williams, who, because of their poverty situation, found it very challenging to take proper care of him.

The missionary, who is attached to the Wesleyan Church, saw Edon on one of her outreaches in Blackwater Savannah.

According to her, at the time they were visiting residents of the riverain community who were less fortunate and that was how she heard about Edon.

NORMALCY

Not having any kids of her own, Pastor Singh felt a connection with Edon that she didn’t expect to feel. Looking at the living condition that he was in, she felt compelled to give him a better life.

Not sure what to make of it or how to go about doing what she felt in her heart was right for Edon, the pastor decided to discuss her thoughts with her friend and colleague, Helen Abrams.

Pastor Singh explained to Helen that she wanted to adopt Edon and give him a better life, take care of him and give him a sense of normalcy, but because of her frequent travels abroad and being busy with the church, she would need someone to take care of him in her absence.

Helen, who was also a part of the missionary group in the church, agreed without hesitation and the pastor asked Edon’s parents to give him to her so that she can give him a better life and they agreed.

Pastor Singh said: “I love Edon like he is my own biological child. I have had him since he was five years old and I treat him like a normal child. I was strict with him too because he had a mouth on him when he was growing up and he got one or two lashes like every child growing up, but he is a very smart and good boy. He doesn’t like it when people pity him because he doesn’t see anything wrong with him. He loves to help and make others feel happy. He is a joy.”

The pastor noted that most people feel stress-free after talking with Edon. “He is truly blessed,” she added.