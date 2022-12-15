Public Works Ministry successfully removes New Market St. vendors

PERSONS who were vending on New Market Street between Thomas and East Streets, opposite the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), were removed on Wednesday morning by the Ministry of Public Works.

This is according to Minister of Public Works, Edghill Juan, who also told this publication that any person found vending in that area will also be removed.

The ministry had issued its final notice to vendors who were occupying the spaces just a few days ago and persons were advised to remove all erected makeshift stalls, sheds, carts, caravans, motor vehicles, and other receptacles used for vending.

The vendors were impeding the smooth flow of traffic in the vicinity of hospital which is the main public health institution in the country, the Public Works Minister said.

The ministry had served “Violation Notices” prior to this, giving the vendors seven days to vacate the area.

Vendors were reminded that the seven-day period has expired and teams from the ministry would begin the removal process immediately.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, had reiterated that this type of illicit activity can no longer be tolerated, as vending in that area is a hazard and is causing serious traffic congestion.

“Health and safety must be a priority for all Guyanese, we have to try harder and we have to be conscious of what is [a] right practice and what is a wrong practice… there are times ambulances and other emergency vehicles will be trying to enter the gates at GPHC and from the vehicles parking indiscriminately, to these vending stalls taking up the parapets, in its way. We cannot allow this to continue,” Minister Edghill said.

The New Market Street vendors were warned that if they did not remove the items listed in the letter, the ministry’s team would do so for them.

With the latter choice, the Public Works Ministry said that they would not be responsible for any damage or losses.