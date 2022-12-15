President Ali commits to changing lives of Leopold Street residents

-offers them jobs and training opportunities

PRESIDENT, Dr Irfaan Ali, provided a number of men from Leopold Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown, with jobs and training opportunities during a meeting held on Wednesday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Liliendaal.

The opportunity for them to work with the Ministry of Housing and Water and the Central Housing and Planning Authority to construct 20 homes on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, was high on the agenda.

The meeting came to fruition following President Ali’s visit to the community in late November. He had committed to working with the young people who were interested in learning different trades and being employed meaningfully.

He had spoken about the importance of training young people in technical areas to get them actively and positively involved in the development and transformation of the country.

During the meeting, he told the residents that they “have the opportunity to live a life that is progressive, a life that is rewarding and a life that is free from dangers.”

To accomplish this, the President noted that they have to transform themselves and commit to becoming part of “something bigger”.

He spoke of the importance of one Guyana and about building a country for all Guyanese.

The President said that he envisions the younger men in the group not just working, but eventually owning their own homes, having their own families and living in a prosperous environment.

“I want this to be a renewal of hope, in which we can work together, we can uplift your lives together, and we can give you opportunities.”

The President committed to providing training opportunities and employment in the fields of carpentry, masonry, and welding, among other skills, to members of the group who were interested.

He also discussed the possibility of forming a company called Leopold Incorporated with the group where they can access and work in the government’s ongoing housing programmes.

Once the training programmes are completed, the residents are expected to benefit from numerous opportunities, especially those earmarked for their community.

During the meeting, the ideas, suggestions and decisions the President posited were well received by the residents. They expressed their gratitude to President Ali for not only finding time to meet them but also for “solving complicated issues”.

The Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn; the Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond; the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr and other government officials were also part of the meeting. (OP)