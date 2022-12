GEORGETOWN Mayor Ubraj Narine and suspended APNU+AFC parliamentarian Sherod Duncan were both granted $200,000 bail each when they appeared this morning before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

Both were charged with inciting racial hostility. Another charge similar to that was laid in relation to cybercrimes. The bail for the charges was decided at $100,000 for each charge. The men were later taken before Magistrate Clive Nurse for their traffic-related charge.

This is a developing story.