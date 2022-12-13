Pat back as Smith zeroes in on Proteas

WHILE Australia’s attack looks certain to regain its leading bowler in Pat Cummins at the Gabba, their leading batter Steve Smith is zeroing in on a South African pace brigade he admits has had his measure.

The Aussies are confident Cummins will be right for the first NRMA Insurance Test against the Proteas after the fast bowler bowled and ran at full intensity having sat out last week’s clash with West Indies due to a quad injury.

While Josh Hazlewood will not be available again until the Melbourne or Sydney Tests, Cummins moved well on Monday morning as he sent down six overs in an empty net at Adelaide Oval.

The right-armer is expected to be passed fit for the match beginning Saturday in Brisbane, pending a final fitness test later this week.

“Everything is on track, we’re comfortable with where we he’s at,” said team physiotherapist Nick Jones. “No more pain, strength’s in a good place, he’s functioning at a high level. So he’s good to go, all going to plan.”

Smith, who will hand back the captaincy reins to Cummins after leading the 419-run rout in Adelaide, had also already turned his attention to the South Africa series even before the end of the two-Test campaign against the Windies.

The star batter had been in the Adelaide Oval nets a day earlier than Cummins, facing red balls a few hours before Australia went out to bowl with a pink one.

Smith is aware his batting average of 41.53 from nine Tests against the Proteas is his lowest for any side he has played at least three matches against.

“They’re a really good attack so it will be a really good challenge for our batters. Hopefully we can continue the way we’ve started the summer,” said the 33-year-old.

“South Africa are the one team that have bowled pretty well to me in the past, my record’s probably not as good against them as some of the others.

“Some of the bowlers I’m going to come up against (have been challenging when) I’ve come up against (them) previously. I’m really looking forward to the series like everyone else.

“I feel in a good place, I feel like I’m batting nicely. I’m looking forward to it.”

t is not only colour of the ball that will change this week. The speed at which it is delivered to Smith and the rest of the Australian top order will also be markedly different.

South Africa boast one of the quickest pace attacks in world cricket with Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen all capable of hitting speeds of 140kph, a mark a depleted Windies bowling group rarely reached.

But Smith suggested that could actually play into his hands.

“You just play what is in front of you,” he said.

“Sometimes when you’re facing faster bowlers, that can be easier to score than when you are facing 130 (km/h) and nibbling them around.

“That’s the key to any attack, is having that variety so you’re never getting into a real rhythm as a batter.

“South Africa provide that, they have Nortje bowling 150 (km/h), Rabada 140 to 150 bowling slightly different, then a left-armer in Jansen as well, and then a spinner in (Keshav) Maharaj.