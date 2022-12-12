Officials ready to provide aid as Region Seven flooding continues

SEVERAL areas in Region Seven (Cuyuni- Mazaruni) remain inundated but regional officials and teams from the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) and the Ministry of Agriculture are ready to provide aid as needed.

Region Seven Chairman, speaking to the Guyana Chronicle on Sunday, said several homes and businesses within a number of communities are currently underwater, leaving many counting their losses.

“Yesterday, an on-the-spot assessment was done in relation to the unrelenting flood waters in the Middle Mazaruni area…the surging flood waters have returned with fury and vengeance,” Williams said.

He added, “Many residents and more particularly businessmen are again facing another season of huge losses and deprivation.”

The communities affected include Issano, Pappy Show Landing, Surinamo, Semanng, Martins’s Landing, Apaika, Hymeraca and Tamakay. Several farms in the area are also affected by the flood.

With the communities bracing for further flooding, Williams said the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) is on high alert and will be making further interventions.

Teams from the Ministry of Agriculture are also working with farmers to assess any potential damage as a result of the impact.

Meanwhile, the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) said rainfall is intermittent but significant. Both the CDC and the ministry are ready to provide aid needed by residents.