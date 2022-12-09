Bent Street, Future Stars ready for MVP Sports Futsal final

IT will be either Bent Street or Future Stars who will be crowned the male champions of the MVP Sports Futsal tournament when they meet in the final at the National Gymnasium tomorrow evening.

In the female final, Fruta Conquerors will face Tiger Bay, and four finalists are eager to battle hard to cop the top prize.

At a press briefing yesterday, the four finalists expressed the desire to produce their best and thrill the fans.

Co-Director of the Petra Organisation, Troy Mendonca, expressed happiness with the success of the tournament and disclosed that teams have already been rewarded for their placements in the group stage, and that a fan and the Most Valuable Player (MVP) will win a motorcycle.

Managing Director of MVP Sports, Ian Ramdeo, pledged further support and wants to see the tournament grow given its connection to grassroots football.

The male third place playoff will feature Stabroek Ballers and Gold is Money while the female will feature Police and GT Panthers.

In the male segment, the champion team will collect $500 000, while second to fourth will get $300 000, $200 000 and $100 000 respectively.

The top teams of each of the six groups will also be financially rewarded with $50 000, $30 000, $20 000 and $10 000 respectively.

The champion team of the female tournament will receive $200 000, runners-up $100 000, third-placers $50 000 and fourth $25 000.

The action starts at 20:30hrs.