President Ali arrives in Barbados for CARICOM-Cuba Summit

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali has arrived in Barbados for a meeting of the Regional Security Service (RSS), and the eighth CARICOM-Cuba Summit to be held today at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre.

Upon arrival at the Grantley Adams International Airport, President Ali and his high-level team had a brief engagement with the Prime Minister of Belize John Briceño.

This December also marks the 50th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between CARICOM and Cuba.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Hugh Todd; Guyana’s Ambassador to CARICOM George Talbot; Director of National Intelligence and Security Administration Col. Omar Khan; Head of the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit, James Singh; and Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum are also part of the delegation in Barbados.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips has been sworn in to carry out the functions of President.