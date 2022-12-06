News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
President Ali arrives in Barbados for CARICOM-Cuba Summit
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
On arrival at the Grantley Adams International Airport on Monday ahead of the CARICOM-Cuba Summit and RSS meeting, President Dr. Irfaan Ali and his high-level team had a brief engagement with the Prime Minister of Belize, John Briceño (Office of the President photo)
On arrival at the Grantley Adams International Airport on Monday ahead of the CARICOM-Cuba Summit and RSS meeting, President Dr. Irfaan Ali and his high-level team had a brief engagement with the Prime Minister of Belize, John Briceño (Office of the President photo)

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali has arrived in Barbados for a meeting of the Regional Security Service (RSS), and the eighth CARICOM-Cuba Summit to be held today at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre.

Upon arrival at the Grantley Adams International Airport, President Ali and his high-level team had a brief engagement with the Prime Minister of Belize John Briceño.
This December also marks the 50th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between CARICOM and Cuba.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Hugh Todd; Guyana’s Ambassador to CARICOM George Talbot; Director of National Intelligence and Security Administration Col. Omar Khan; Head of the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit, James Singh; and Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum are also part of the delegation in Barbados.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips has been sworn in to carry out the functions of President.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2022 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.