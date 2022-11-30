French trade mission to visit Guyana early next year

A TRADE mission of companies from France is gearing up to visit Guyana in early 2023, as companies from around the world continue to seek out business opportunities here.

This was according to Senior Minister with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, during a reception to welcome a Canadian Trade Mission on Monday.

The minister said that news of the impending delegation was related by the newly appointed Non-Resident Ambassador of France to Guyana, Nicolas de Lacoste.

“The French Ambassador has announced an anticipated trade mission comprising French companies early in 2023,” Dr. Singh said.

De Lacoste had presented his Letters of Credence to President Dr. Irfaan Ali on Monday, during a simple ceremony at the Office of the President on Shiv Chanderpaul Drive.

The French Trade Mission would add to a number of trade missions from developed counties that would’ve come to Guyana over the past few months.

The French anticipated delegation’s visit is preceded by visits from trade delegations from the US, the UK, Qatar, and Canada.

In fact, Dr. Singh, on behalf of the government, welcomed the trade delegation from Canada’s Energy NL.

Founded in 1977, Energy NL is the largest energy industry association in Canada with more than 460 members. Energy NL members provide products and services for the energy sector, and associate members include petroleum companies, trade associations, educational institutions and government bodies and agencies at the municipal, provincial and federal levels.

According to Dr. Singh, Guyana’s emergent oil and gas sector still needs a healthy dose of imported capability from companies around the world with established track records, given that Guyana is still learning about the oil and gas industry.

“The story of companies from around the world seeking out business opportunities in Guyana is a story that is replicated many times over in recent times. We are currently undergoing a transformation in the Guyanese economy that has scarcely been seen at any time in history and anywhere else in the world,” Dr. Singh said.