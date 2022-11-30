EXCLUSIVE: ‘The house behind me moved, and I ran to help my neighbours’ – eyewitness

By Cindy Parkinson

WHILE the Linden police, fire fighters Department, and residents try to comprehend the landslide that occurred at Poker Street around 10:20 a.m. this morning,

Robin Jessop detailed the event in am exclusive interview.

Jessop said she was washing clothes when she saw the house behind her move to her fence.

Robin realised that it was going to collide with her house so she hopped the fence and went to assist the three elderly women that were living in the home that was located on top the moving land.

According to Robin, one of the women was on the ground with debris on her.

Jessop explained that while she was trying to lift the things off of the woman, a young man from another yard jumped over the fence and added to the assistance.

Jessop and the young man whose name was not given also assisted the other two ladies to get to safety.

According to the Linden-based reporter, the three women were visibly shaken after the ordeal.

It was also reported that the slide damaged an electrical post, causing a disruption of power in the area.

No other serious injuries have been reported thus far.