News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
EXCLUSIVE: ‘The house behind me moved, and I ran to help my neighbours’ – eyewitness
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Screenshot (33)

By Cindy Parkinson

WHILE the Linden police, fire fighters Department, and residents try to comprehend the landslide that occurred at Poker Street around 10:20 a.m. this morning,
Robin Jessop detailed the event in am exclusive interview.

Jessop said she was washing clothes when she saw the house behind her move to her fence.

Robin realised that it was going to collide with her house so she hopped the fence and went to assist the three elderly women that were living in the home that was located on top the moving land.

According to Robin, one of the women was on the ground with debris on her.

Jessop explained that while she was trying to lift the things off of the woman, a young man from another yard jumped over the fence and added to the assistance.

Jessop and the young man whose name was not given also assisted the other two ladies to get to safety.

According to the Linden-based reporter, the three women were visibly shaken after the ordeal.

It was also reported that the slide damaged an electrical post, causing a disruption of power in the area.

No other serious injuries have been reported thus far.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2022 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.