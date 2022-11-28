Fire, emergency medical teams ready for Christmas bustle

HOME AFFAIRS Minister Robeson Benn, on Sunday, led the Georgetown-leg of the nationwide inspection of firefighters and emergency medical technicians (EMTs) of the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) ensuring their preparedness for the fast-paced Christmas season.

The rain did not stop over 200 senior and junior firefighters and EMTs from converging at the D’Urban Park tarmac, Georgetown where they were examined to ensure they were “properly kitted out with the necessary protective gear and equipment,” a statement from the Home Affairs Ministry said.

The officers were drawn from the Fire Service’s Central (Georgetown), Leonora, La Grange, Alberttown, West Ruimveldt, Campbelville, Eccles, Diamond, Melanie, Mahaica, Timehri, New Amsterdam, Anna Regina, Mahdia and Lethem fire stations, the ministry’s statement said.

“As the country continues to develop, it is important that the emergency services provided are of the highest standard,” the ministry added, noting that subject minister Robeson Benn was satisfied following the inspection.

Minister Benn also encouraged the fire and emergency medical officers to perform at their best always. Chief Fire Officer (ag) Gregory Wickham thanked his juniors for their work.