News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Fire, emergency medical teams ready for Christmas bustle
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Home Affairs Minister, Robeson Benn, conducts the inspection in company of Fire Chief (ag) Gregory Wickham (Home Affairs Ministry photo)
Home Affairs Minister, Robeson Benn, conducts the inspection in company of Fire Chief (ag) Gregory Wickham (Home Affairs Ministry photo)

HOME AFFAIRS Minister Robeson Benn, on Sunday, led the Georgetown-leg of the nationwide inspection of firefighters and emergency medical technicians (EMTs) of the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) ensuring their preparedness for the fast-paced Christmas season.

The rain did not stop over 200 senior and junior firefighters and EMTs from converging at the D’Urban Park tarmac, Georgetown where they were examined to ensure they were “properly kitted out with the necessary protective gear and equipment,” a statement from the Home Affairs Ministry said.

The officers were drawn from the Fire Service’s Central (Georgetown), Leonora, La Grange, Alberttown, West Ruimveldt, Campbelville, Eccles, Diamond, Melanie, Mahaica, Timehri, New Amsterdam, Anna Regina, Mahdia and Lethem fire stations, the ministry’s statement said.

“As the country continues to develop, it is important that the emergency services provided are of the highest standard,” the ministry added, noting that subject minister Robeson Benn was satisfied following the inspection.

Minister Benn also encouraged the fire and emergency medical officers to perform at their best always. Chief Fire Officer (ag) Gregory Wickham thanked his juniors for their work.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2022 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.