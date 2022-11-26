News Archives
Courts cancels ‘Black Friday last call’ after security threat
Scores of persons were able to capitalise on the Black Friday deals offered by Courts Guyana from Friday midnight to Saturday midnight despite security threats that forced the company to change its plans (Elvin Croker photo)
COURTS Guyana, after recording a historic blowout sale due to its enticing Black Friday deals, had to cancel its “last call” activity between 22:00hrs on Friday to Saturday midnight because of serious security threats.

A video, which was circulated on popular social media platform, Tik Tok, showed persons charging into the store, and snatching whatever was within their hand-reach.

While the Guyana Chronicle was unable to ascertain whether it was a case of theft and vandalism, the company, shortly after the video was posted on Friday evening, reported on its Facebook page: “In an effort to guarantee the safety of all our customers and staff, and on the advice of our security personnel, please be informed that we are cancelling the “Last Call” segment of our Black Friday sale schedule.”

The store, according to its Facebook post, continued with all other existing offers until it was closed at midnight.
Many Guyanese, from Friday midnight, were able to capitalise on the deals, which entailed up to 80 per cent discounts on select items.

Staff Reporter

