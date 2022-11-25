News Archives
25-year-old Lindener opens new seafood outlet at Campbellville
Owner of Superior Seafoods, Trevis Johnson, with President of AMCHAM, Devindra Kissoon (AMCHAM)
Owner of Superior Seafoods, Trevis Johnson, with President of AMCHAM, Devindra Kissoon (AMCHAM)

A 25-year-old Lindener, Trevis Johnson, is looking to make his mark as an entrepreneur after expanding his brainchild, Superior Seafoods, with a new storefront at Campbellville.

According to a Facebook post from the American Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAM) Guyana, Superior Seafoods was founded by Johnson in August 2015, after he recognised that there was need for a reliable source of quality seafood products for commercial use, particularly by companies whose operations are based in remote areas.

“This need has grown with the rapid expansion of offshore activities in Guyana’s booming oil- and-gas sector,” AMCHAM said.

Persons testing out the equipment at the new Superior Seafoods outlet at Campbellville (AMCHAM photo)

It is for this reason that Superior Seafoods endeavours to meet this need by providing a customised mix of quality, local seafood products at the volume and frequency required by each customer.

Both in-store pickup and purchases as well as online ordering and delivery are now available to customers.

The outlet offers fillets of trout, banga-mary, butterfish, shark, and many other fish, as well as steaks of snapper and trout, prawns, and much more.

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
