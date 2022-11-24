News Archives
BREAKING NEWS: Over $1B more in salaries for disciplined services from 2023
President Irfaan Ali
President Irfaan Ali
PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali has announced sweeping changes to the salaries of several categories of workers in the disciplined services of Guyana.
The increases which will benefit ranks of the Guyana Police Force, Guyana Fire Service and the Guyana Defence Force, reflect a more than $1 billion annualised increase to the sum paid to those workers.
Further, those increases which will take effect from January 1, 2023, will add to the eight per cent across-the-board retroactive increase already announced for public servants.
